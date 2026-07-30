A+ Garage Doors | 7/30/26

Carrie Kelsch, founder and CEO of A+ Garage Doors, joined us alongside Make-A-Wish Nevada President Scott Rosenzweig and wish recipient Aa'Ryan to share how a new community partnership is making a difference for local families. Throughout July and August, A+ Garage Doors will donate $100 to Make-A-Wish Nevada for every new garage door sold, helping fund life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses. The segment also highlights Aa'Ryan's inspiring story, the impact of Make-A-Wish Nevada's mission, and how the community can get involved while taking advantage of a special offer on a new garage door.

This segment is paid for by A+ Garage Doors