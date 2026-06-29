A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration | 6/29/26

Elliott and Jessica went live via satellite with Alfonso Ribeiro, host of A Capitol Fourth, to talk about this year’s historic celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday. Airing live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on July 3rd, the annual tradition kicks off the nation’s semiquincentennial with an unforgettable night of music, patriotism, and fireworks.

Alfonso shared what makes this year’s event extra special, including a performance from Trace Adkins debuting his new song American Made. The celebration will also feature the biggest fireworks display ever over George Washington's Mount Vernon, setting the stage for one of the biggest birthday parties in U.S. history.