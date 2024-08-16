A Brighter Future | 8/16/24

Foreclosure doesn't just affect finances—it can deeply impact emotional well-being. As discussed in a recent podcast episode by Kevin Coffey and Christina Keller, founders of A Brighter Future, the emotional toll of foreclosure can lead to intense feelings of embarrassment and isolation.

Those facing foreclosure often withdraw from their communities, experiencing a decline in self-esteem and struggling with social interactions due to the stigma of losing their home.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle, LLC