95.5 The Bull | 5/6/26

The American Country Awards are taking over Las Vegas this weekend, bringing in some of country music’s biggest stars.

Local station 95.5 The Bull is joining the excitement with its ACM Awards Week Guitar Pull Concert—a special charity event benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Some of the artists performing at the concert include Zach Top, Ashley McBryde, George Birge, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew and others!

It all happens May 16 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan. Tickets are still available at 955TheBull.com—don’t miss a great night of music for a great cause!

