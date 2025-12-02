93.1 The Mountain | 12/2/25

This holiday season, 93.1 The Mountain is making giving extra fun with its first-ever “Mountain of Toys” Toy Drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy worth $15 and receive a $20 House of Blues gift card as a thank-you. Go bigger and donate a new bike, and you’ll score a pair of tickets to see either Joan Jett or Santana — your choice!

All toys go directly to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, helping local kids have a brighter holiday season. Join ICE and the team at 93.1 The Mountain and make a difference today!