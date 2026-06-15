80's & 90's Groove | 6/15/26

Fans of classic pop, R&B, dance, and party anthems are in for a nostalgic treat as

80's / 90's Groove comes to Treasure Island Las Vegas. The live production celebrates two of music's most memorable decades with a collection of fan-favorite hits, energetic performances, and a vibrant concert atmosphere. Designed to get audiences singing along and dancing in their seats, the show delivers a fun-filled trip through some of the biggest songs of the era.

Created by entertainer and choreographer Marvin Columbus, the production features talented performers bringing iconic music and throwback vibes to life on stage. The special event takes place June 18 inside the Mystère Theatre at Treasure Island, offering music lovers a chance to experience the energy and excitement of the 1980s and 1990s in one unforgettable evening. The show promises a celebration of the music, fashion, and culture that defined a generation.

