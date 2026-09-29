4M Dental Implant Centers | 9/29/26

When it comes to full-mouth dental implants, there's no one-size-fits-all solution. Dr. Sean Mohtashami, CEO and Founder of 4M Dental Implant Centers, joined us to explain two different approaches to restoring your smile and why choosing the right treatment depends on your individual needs.

Some patients may be candidates to receive their permanent teeth within 24 hours, while others receive beautiful, fixed healing teeth before their final permanent smile is placed. Dr. Sean explains how factors including bite strength, teeth grinding, lifestyle, travel schedules and aesthetic preferences can influence that decision. By offering both approaches, 4M Dental Implant Centers can customize treatment to each patient's unique circumstances, helping them achieve a smile designed around their needs.

This segment is paid for by 4M Dental Implant Centers