4M Dental Implant Center | 1/28/26

Dr. Sean of 4M Dental Implant Center explains why people delay implants, how permanent teeth differ from dentures, and how patients can smile again in about 24 hours. #PaidForContent
Missing teeth can impact confidence, comfort, and everyday life, yet many people delay treatment due to fear or uncertainty. Dr. Sean Mohtashami, Founder and Owner of 4M Dental Implant Center, explains why patients often put off dental implants and what truly sets permanent teeth apart from dentures.

With modern advancements, many patients can now receive permanent teeth in about 24 hours, safely and comfortably. Dr. Sean shares what life looks like after treatment, from improved function to renewed self-esteem. He also reassures viewers about the process, the first visit, and why taking that first step can be truly life-changing.

This segment is paid for by 4M Dental Implant Center

