4M Dental Implant Center | 1/28/26

Missing teeth can impact confidence, comfort, and everyday life, yet many people delay treatment due to fear or uncertainty. Dr. Sean Mohtashami, Founder and Owner of 4M Dental Implant Center, explains why patients often put off dental implants and what truly sets permanent teeth apart from dentures.

With modern advancements, many patients can now receive permanent teeth in about 24 hours, safely and comfortably. Dr. Sean shares what life looks like after treatment, from improved function to renewed self-esteem. He also reassures viewers about the process, the first visit, and why taking that first step can be truly life-changing.

This segment is paid for by 4M Dental Implant Center