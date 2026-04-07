36th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas | 4/7/2026

The 36th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas is set for Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Hosted by Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN), the event brings together individuals, teams, and community partners to raise funds and awareness in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Participants can register for free and take part in a meaningful day of walking, fundraising, and community connection. The annual event continues to play a vital role in supporting local programs and services for those affected by HIV/AIDS, while promoting education, compassion, and hope across Southern Nevada.