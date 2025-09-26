2Dayz | 9/26/25

Las Vegas is buzzing with new sounds thanks to 2Dayz, a locally formed indie rock band making a name for themselves. With their latest EP now streaming, fans can dive into tracks that showcase the band’s unique energy and style. Matthew Ralph and Collin Cutshaw share the inspiration behind the music, giving insight into their creative journey and the evolution of their sound.

Looking ahead, 2Dayz is planning live performances that promise to bring their music to life, energizing fans and the local scene alike. With their combination of catchy riffs, passionate vocals, and authentic indie vibes, 2Dayz is a band to watch as they continue to grow and put Las Vegas on the indie rock map.

