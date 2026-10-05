2027 College Football Playoff National Championship | 10/5/26

College football’s biggest stage is coming to Las Vegas! The 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship takes over Allegiant Stadium on Monday, January 25, 2027, and the experience will be much bigger than the game itself. Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff, joins us with Brian Yost, executive director of the 2027 Las Vegas Host Committee, to preview what’s coming to Southern Nevada.

Fans can get in on the action throughout championship week, with free events including CFP Fan Central, featuring the national championship trophy and player appearances, plus live music, the Trophy Trot 5K and the Taste of the Championship culinary experience. There are also opportunities for locals to get involved through volunteering, community activities and small-business opportunities. Whether you have a ticket to the championship or not, Las Vegas will be at the center of the college football world in January.

