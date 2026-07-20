2026 IX Awards | 7/20/26

Jessica was on the silver carpet ahead of this year's IX Awards, catching up with celebrity guests, honorees, and special attendees before the celebration got underway. Hosted by The IXs Foundation, the annual event honors individuals whose leadership, achievements, and commitment to expanding opportunities continue to inspire future generations. Throughout the evening, Jessica spoke with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment about the importance of the event, the impact of Title IX, and what the recognition means to them. It was a memorable night celebrating leadership, excellence, and the lasting influence of those helping shape the future of women in sports and beyond.

