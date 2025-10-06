2025 M.E.N.U.S. Gala | 10/6/25

The Hospitality Charitable Foundation (HCF) is set to host its annual M.E.N.U.S. Gala, “A Night Within the Stars,” on October 10 at the Palms Casino Resort. Executive Director Melissa Arias and alumni Diana Loaiza highlight how this signature event raises funds to support HCF’s Future Leaders of Hospitality program, which provides full-ride scholarships to UNLV, mentorship from industry professionals, and hands-on opportunities for students pursuing careers in Las Vegas’ hospitality scene.

Many of the students supported by HCF come from disadvantaged backgrounds yet excel academically, and the foundation’s programs help launch their careers in one of the world’s most renowned hospitality markets.

The gala features tastings from top restaurants, premium beverages, live entertainment, and a luxury silent auction, with all proceeds going directly to scholarships and mentorship programs.

Guests can enjoy a night of elegance, fine dining, and giving back, knowing their support is shaping the next generation of hospitality leaders.

