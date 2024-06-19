13 Connects Water Drive | 6/19/24

Channel 13 is partnering with select local businesses to collect bottled water for those in need during these hot summer months.

If you'd like to help that effort, you can donate using the form below or drop off bottled water at designated locations, including our news station.

All donations will go to the Just One Project, which works to address food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

Water bottle donation drop-off locations:



KTNV : 3355 S. Valley View Blvd. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday)

: 3355 S. Valley View Blvd. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday) Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas : 6455 W. Roy Horn Way (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday)

: 6455 W. Roy Horn Way (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday) The Just One Project: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 34 (8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday)

Donations will be collected from Friday, June 14 through Friday, June 28.

For more information about how you can donate monetarily, click here.

13 Connects is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas.