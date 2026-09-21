13 Connects: Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation | 9/22/26

What happens when a family is suddenly faced with a child’s life-threatening illness? The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation steps in with something families need just as much as medical care: support, resources, connection and hope. For this special 13 Connects edition of Morning Blend, we’re dedicating the entire hour to the people and mission behind an organization that has been serving Southern Nevada families for decades.

We’ll introduce you to the people who make NVCCF possible, hear directly from children and families whose lives have been touched by its programs, and take you behind the scenes to see the incredible work happening every day. From social, emotional, educational, financial and psychological support to programs designed to help families navigate an unimaginably difficult time, NVCCF offers more than 40 services at no cost to those it serves.

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union, Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, Silverton Casino Lodge