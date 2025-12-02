13 Connects | Help on the Shelf | 12/2/25

The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas nonprofit dedicated to giving homeless and abused women—and women with children—a safe place to rebuild their lives, is asking for your help this holiday season. Channel 13 is joining the effort with the “HELP ON THE SHELF” campaign, encouraging the community to donate nonperishable food to restock the Shade Tree pantry.

On Saturday, December 6th, from 10 AM to 2 PM, you can drop off your donations at the Silverton Casino. Linda Perez, CEO of Shade Tree, says every contribution helps families in need enjoy a brighter holiday season. Join Channel 13 and Shade Tree and make a difference for local families today!