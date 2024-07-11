13 Connects |7/11/24

The Public Education Foundation is proud to partner with KTNV to support local teachers through the 13 Connects Give to Teachers campaign. According to a survey, 58% of CCSD students arrive on the first day of school without necessary supplies, leaving teachers to cover the cost. To address this issue, the campaign aims to raise funds to provide each teacher with a Classroom in a Box, containing enough essential supplies for 30 students.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 11, 2024
