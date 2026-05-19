13 Connects | 5/19/26

This quarter’s 13 Connects campaign is shining a spotlight on childhood hunger with Summer Servings, a partnership with Chefs for Kids aimed at helping kids access nutritious meals while school is out. Throughout the morning, community partners including Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, America First Credit Union, and Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers joined the effort live on-air, volunteering and helping collect donations for local families.

The Summer Servings campaign encourages the community to donate healthier canned food options so children can “eat a rainbow” during the summer months when school meal access may be limited. The initiative highlights how local businesses, nonprofits, and viewers can work together to make a measurable difference for Southern Nevada families.

This segment is paid for by Findlay Subaru Of Las Vegas, America First Credit Union, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers