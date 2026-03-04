13 Connects | 3/4/26

Every baby in Southern Nevada deserves a strong start, and the 13 Connects Community Baby Shower is stepping up to help. Kelly Maxwell, CEO & Executive Director of Baby's Bounty, joined us to talk about this meaningful collaboration. Community members can drop off baby essentials at Subaru of Las Vegas or Baby’s Bounty, or give by scanning the QR code. Even a small donation can bring big comfort to a mom in need. The drive runs now through March 13. Help give local babies the strong start they deserve.

