13 Connects | 3/13/26

A special community baby shower brought smiles and much-needed support to new moms at Baby's Bounty. Elliott was live all morning as KTNV Channel 13 partnered with Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Law, and America First Credit Union to surprise families with a Community Baby Shower.

The event highlighted the power of community support, providing new moms with essential items including diapers, car seats, and other baby necessities. The goal is simple but meaningful: help families who need it most during those important first months of parenthood. By coming together with donations and resources, the Las Vegas community proved that it truly takes a village to help raise a baby.

These segments are sponsored by Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers,

and America First Credit Union