111 Places | 3/23/26

Las Vegas may be known for its bright lights and iconic landmarks, but there’s a whole other side of the city waiting to be explored. 111 Places in Las Vegas That You Must Not Miss shines a spotlight on hidden gems, historic spots, and off-the-beaten-path experiences that even locals may not know about.

Written by local author Mackenzie Jervis and brought to life through the lens of photographer Kaitlyn Kelsey, the book is part of the globally recognized 111 Places series. Together, they set out to capture the authentic spirit of Las Vegas beyond the Strip, offering readers a fresh perspective on the city. Whether you’re a visitor or a longtime resident, this guide invites you to rediscover Las Vegas in a whole new way.