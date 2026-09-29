1 October Blood Drive | 9/29/26

Las Vegas is coming together to remember, honor and save lives. Vitalant and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation are hosting the annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive on Thursday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City National Arena, honoring the victims, survivors and first responders of the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy.

Vitalant Communications Manager Nicole Schultz joined us to discuss the importance of blood donation and how our community can make a difference. Blood donations were critical following 1 October and remain essential for trauma patients, cancer patients and people undergoing surgery. All blood types are needed, especially type O, which is vital during emergencies. Donating blood today helps ensure hospitals have lifesaving supplies ready when they're needed most.

