1 Oak Financial | 8/12/25

Mike Milligan has seen it all in his 26 years in the financial planning industry — from big banks to insurance companies. Now, as the Founder of 1 Oak Financial, this Certified Financial Planning Professional, author, and educator believes no two financial journeys should look the same. His motto? Everyone is “One of a Kind,” and they deserve a plan to match.

Through his radio show, podcast, and one-on-one client work, Milligan helps people navigate investments, retirement, and long-term planning without falling into the “sea of sameness.” He encourages individuals to seek advice tailored to their goals, and to understand the fine print of any financial product. After all, the best plan is the one built just for you.

The information provided is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Neither Mike Milligan nor his guests are liable for the use of information discussed. Always consult with a qualified investment, tax, or legal professional before taking any action or schedule a meeting with Mike Milligan.

Annuity guarantees are based solely on the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company. Individuals should thoroughly review the contract for specific product features and costs. Income payments and withdrawals from deferred annuities are generally taxable as ordinary income in the year they are taken.

