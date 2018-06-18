Zerorez | 6/18/18

11:11 AM, Jun 18, 2018

Watch Zerorez work right before your eyes!

KTNV Morning Blend

Forget everything you know about getting your carpets cleaned. Zerorez's empowered water technology leaves zero residue and a nice clean home. Call now to get everything cleaned before any family celebrations.

Carpet Cleaning Las Vegas

This segment is sponsored by Zerorez

