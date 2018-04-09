Whitmore's BBQ Of Las Vegas | 4/6/18

1:22 PM, Apr 9, 2018

What was once a Cleveland treat has now made it's way to Las Vegas.

KTNV Morning Blend

Whitmore's BBQ Of Las Vegas' sauce will leave you wanting more! You won't have to travel all the way to Ohio for some of their delicious food because now it is in Fabulous Las Vegas. 

For more information, visit: www.WhitmoresBBQ.com

This Segment Is Sponsored By: Whitmore's BBQ Of Las Vegas

