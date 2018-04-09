Vjazzy Wellness | 4/9/18

Fair
HI: 82°
LO: 61°
Would you give up 60 minutes to look 10 years younger?
Imagine a quick and simple treatment that will have you looking a decade younger. Vjazzy's safe and non-invasive procedure for skin tightening is done with 100% safe ultra violet light and no surgery!
For more information visit: VjazzyWellness.com
This segment is sponsored by Vjazzy Wellness
Special benefit for Notes With A Purpose
The First Sun is debuting their brand new album while also raising awareness for suicide prevention
Fast Fit Body Sculpting can help you before the summer begins!
Get rid of the crud with H20 Concepts
Skin Tightening from Vjazzy Wellness is just one of the many services offered.
Nevada Coin Mart is a partner in the Boy Scout & Young Women's Auction on Saturday, April 14
Did you know that, getting a full night of sleep can improve your memory?
Support a local cause and pick some free ice cream!
Former lead singer of the iconic group, The Platters
A real Drift driver versus a Need for Speed challenger!
Splish Splash, You're Invited to a Community Baby Bash!
What was once a Cleveland treat has now made it's way to Las Vegas.