Vegas Shepherd Rescue | 12/27/17

11:28 AM, Dec 27, 2017

Give Kobe a home for the new year!

KTNV Morning Blend

Kobe is a loving and playful Shepherd mix who is looking for a family to love. He is just one of the many dogs at Vegas Shepherd Rescue(VSR) in need of a home. Join VSR for their Junkyard Jam on January 20th and make your home a fur-ever home!

 

VegasShepherdRescue.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows