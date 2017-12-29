The Animal Foundation | 12/29/17

12:16 PM, Dec 29, 2017

A chance to take one home is in your hands.

KTNV Morning Blend

The Animal Foundation is committed to finding a perfect home for the 160+ Pomeranian rescued from Sandy Valley. Discover how you can take one home, plus hear safety tips for our furry friends during the New Year's celebration.

For more information visit: AnimalFoundation.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows