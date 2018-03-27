The Alzheimer's Association | 3/27/18

12:12 PM, Mar 27, 2018

The latest statistics on America's 6th leading cause of death.

KTNV Morning Blend

It's America's 6th leading cause of death and the numbers continue to grow. Keith Fargo, Director of Scientific Programs and Outreach for the Alzheimer's Association, shares numbers for the annual Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report. 

