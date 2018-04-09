Sonny Turner | 4/6/18

1:30 PM, Apr 9, 2018

Former lead singer of the iconic group, The Platters, will be performing at The Suncoast.

KTNV Morning Blend

Sonny Turner, the former lead singer of the infamous group The Platters, will be performing April 8th, (2018) at The Suncoast Hote & Casino. Tickets start at just $15.

For more information about Sonny and the show, visit: www.SonnyTurner.com

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows