Silver State Chili Cook-Off | 3/22/18

12:30 PM, Mar 22, 2018

Family-friendly event taking over Pahrump this weekend!

KTNV Morning Blend

The Silver State Chili Cook-Off is a family-friendly event held over two days in Pahrump! Head to Petrack Park for some delicious competition while also enjoying a car show and live entertainment. It's March 24 & 25 (2018).

For more info, click here

Proceeds from the Chili samplings will go to the non-profit organization No To Abuse

