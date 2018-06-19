PandA Law Firm | 6/19/18

11:20 AM, Jun 19, 2018
11:20 AM, Jun 19, 2018

Drivers in Nevada who currently have the minimum insurance are going to see their rates increase.

KTNV Morning Blend

On July 1, 2018, Nevada is increasing the minimums amount of insurance you can carry if you own/operate a vehicle in our streets. If you want a free insurance review by PandA law firm give them a call.

For more information visit PandALawFirm.com

This segment is sponsored by PandA Law Firm

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows