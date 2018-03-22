Norm Clarke Vegas Diary | 3/22/18

12:28 PM, Mar 22, 2018
2 hours ago

Get the scoop, from the highs to the lows!

KTNV Morning Blend

Get the scoop on all things Las Vegas from our insider, Celebrity Columnist Norm Clarke. This week features big news regarding Celine Dion, UNR in the Sweet 16 & more!

Norm.Vegas

Email Norm at: NormClarke@me.com

"Follow" & "Like" Norm on social @NormLasVegas

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows