Jennifer Jolly | Thunk News Media | 11/2/18

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 57°
There are so many new toys and games out there that it can be hard to keep up. Thankfully, Emmy award winning tech TV host, Jennifer Jolly, is here to provide you with the perfect holiday hotlist.
For more information, visit ThunkNews.com
This segment is sponsored by Ubisoft, LEGO Systmes Inc, LeapFrog, Anki, Little Passports & Voyager
Adopt not only a pet, but a new family member from the Nevada SPCA.
Emmy® award winning consumer technology journalist, Jennifer Jolly, shares her perfect list of presents.
Giving back to the community during the holidays, one meal at a time.
POM Wonderful, Litehouse, and Deutsch Family Wines makes for the best fall entertainment!
If you have a fear of speaking in public, then follow these tips from internationally-renowned speaker, Peng Joon.
Silver State Health Insurance Exchange shares health insurance tips during open enrollment.
SPOTLIGHT Senior Services is connecting you to Nevada Senior Services and its one-of-a-kind services.
First Prime Realty Group's, Lathe Lavada is ready to make you an offer for your old home.
Justin Burr shares his Halloween tips and tricks.
Southern Glazier's Wine And Spirits Of Nevada mixes and matches yummy candies with delicious cocktails.
Don't miss the Magical Forest in its Halloween shrubbery as Opportunity Village host its last night of HallOVeen And Vegas Fright…
Find out what you can do to make sure your pets stay safe on Halloween.