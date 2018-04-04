Jeffrey Burr, Ltd | 4/3/18

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 62°
How you can properly plan for your estate.
Be Prepared! Jeffrey Burr, Ltd discusses the need and benefits of estate planning and how doing so will help you, or a loved one, after passing.
For More Information, Visit: JeffreyBurr.com
This Segment Is Sponsored By: Jeffrey Burr, Ltd.
The United Citizens Foundation is an organization promoting healthy social, emotional, and behavioral skills for children, adolescents,…
Simple solution to get your body in shape thanks to Vjazzy Wellness
Diabetes is a growing epidemic in the United States, with Type 2 diabetes being the most common form
Look and feel your best this spring with Plexaderm.
April is Financial Literacy Month
Nevada Coin Mart has the tools, like the Diamond Microscope, to discover true cash value.
Get better tasting and healthier water with H2O Concepts.
Music special on PBS
Stars Jenna Fischer & Oliver Hudson
Saturday, April 7 at Downtown Summerlin!
Project Imagine special event set for Sunday, April 8th. Walker Furniture is a proud supporter of their programs.
Suggestions from Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila