Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau | 6/18/18

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 73°
The Kilauea Volcano eruptions may have you wondering if it's safe to travel to Hawaii.
Hawaii is a very popular tourist destination, but there have been recent volcanic eruptions on the big island. Discover what parts are affected and why Hawaii is still a dream vacation!
For more information, please visit GoHawaii.com
This segment is sponsored by Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau
From the creators of 'The Bachelor' franchise comes the latest show to find true love. Catch it tonight at 10!
The Kilauea Volcano eruptions may have you wondering if it's safe to travel to Hawaii.
The Original Rollercoaster Tycoon expert Rob Decker reveals the groundbreaking single rail steel coaster, RailBlazer.
Fashion Show and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada team up for free movies this summer!
Excessive heat can make sleeping in the summer uncomfortable.
Watch Zerorez work right before your eyes!
Discover the symptoms of Candida and how TOTAL Transformation can help you with your weight loss goals
Meet "Jones the Flamingo" and see how Neil Sackmary can give you cash for your old stuff.
Horses4Heroes is proud to sponsor this annual's Daddy/Daughter Dance for local male service members and their daughters.
Hash House A Go Go is offering some meaty specials in manly oversized portions for Father's Day.
Enjoy the warmth of spring, but be ready for the hot days of summer.
Need some last minute gift ideas? We've got you covered.