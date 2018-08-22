Girl Scouts Of Southern Nevada | 8/22/18

11:51 AM, Aug 22, 2018

Saturday, September 15 for the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

KTNV Morning Blend

Girl Scouts Of Southern Nevada are holding their 10th annual Dessert Before Dinner fundraising gala on September 15th at Caesar's Palace. There will be a pastry competition, a performance from Blue Man Group, live and silent auctions, and more!

For more information, visit GirlScoutsNV.org

