FrogTape | 11/2/18

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 57°
Give your home a new and improved look thanks to FrogTape.
Upgrade your home and make it look more lively! TV Host and Interior Designer, Taniya Nayak, shares the top interior design trends for the upcoming year and simple DIY tips to help you improve your home.
For more information, visit FrogTape.com
This segment is sponsored by FrogTape
Catch Spencer Day performing tomorrow night at The Smith Center.
Give your home a new and improved look thanks to FrogTape.
Find out what's hot this holiday season from Emmy award winning tech TV host, Jennifer Jolly.
2 Rock n Roll Veterans join us for this week's Dollar Loan Center Rock Block.
LV Craft Shows hosts its Craftabulous Shopping Extravaganza this Sunday at Santa Fe Station Casino.
Catch a brand new episode tonight at 8 on Channel 13.
Sponsored By South Point Hotel & Casino.
Prudential Financial is making it easy for you to get a handle on your finances.
Boston Scientific is raising awareness on men's health issues with its "Movember" movement.
Adopt not only a pet, but a new family member from the Nevada SPCA.
Emmy® award winning consumer technology journalist, Jennifer Jolly, shares her perfect list of presents.
Giving back to the community during the holidays, one meal at a time.