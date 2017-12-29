Fantasy Luxor | 12/29/17

12:10 PM, Dec 29, 2017

Kick off the New Year with a classic.

KTNV Morning Blend

Fantasy at the Luxor is celebrating 17 years of success on the Strip! Lead vocalist and performer, Lorena Peril, chats with us about the "indulging" show..while helping us ring in 2018

FantasyLuxor.com

