Easterseals Nevada | 3/28/18

11:26 AM, Mar 28, 2018
2 hours ago

Walk & Spring Carnival on Saturday, March 31

KTNV Morning Blend

Easterseals Nevada is holding its inaugural "Keeping PACE with Easterseals Nevada" dedicated walk and spring carnival on Saturday, March 31. It's at Wayne Bunker Family Park from 10AM - 2PM.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows