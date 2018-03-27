Eastern Canyon Dental | 3/27/18

12:12 PM, Mar 27, 2018

Love your smile again with whiter, brighter teeth.

KTNV Morning Blend

Love your smile again with whiter, brighter teeth! Eastern Canyon Dental provides cosmetic dentistry services that will give you your confidence back in no time at all.

TheVegasDentist.com

This segment is sponsored by Eastern Canyon Dental

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows