Coronado Heights Senior Living And Sage Creek Post Acute | 3/20/18

10:48 AM, Mar 20, 2018
1 hour ago

Located next door to each other, Coronado Heights Senior Living And Sage Creek Post Acute offers care above the rest.

KTNV Morning Blend

Coronado Heights Senior Living offers individualized care for their residents. which is centered around their needs, likes, and preferences. 

Sage Creek is an all-new, short-term rehabilitation facility featuring 60 private rooms.

For more information on either, visit: CoronadoHeights.com or SageCreekPostAcute.com

