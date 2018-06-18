Cedar Fair Entertainment Company | 6/18/18

The Original Rollercoaster Tycoon expert Rob Decker reveals the groundbreaking single rail steel coaster, RailBlazer.

KTNV Morning Blend

RailBlazer is a first-of-its-kind coaster design that requires the rider to straddle the rail, creating a low center of gravity that amplifies every move. Check out the new coaster at California's Great America in the San Francisco Bay area. 

