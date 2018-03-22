Carfax | 3/22/18

12:29 PM, Mar 22, 2018
41 mins ago

Carfax will help you stay informed about unfixed recalls on your car through their FREE mobile app!

KTNV Morning Blend

Carfax will help you stay informed about recalls on your car through their FREE mobile app! With millions of cars on the road, this app monitors and sends alerts whenever there is a recall.

For more information visit: Carfax.com

This segment is sponsored by Carfax

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows