Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors | 10/13/25

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors is leading the charge in spreading awareness, supporting patients and survivors, and advocating for research funding. Founder AnnaMarie Missisian, a survivor herself, shares her journey of creating a community for those affected by breast cancer.

Partnering with Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Senior Executive Chef Wes Pumphrey is serving up specialty pink cocktails and mocktails throughout the month to benefit the cause.

The celebration culminates on October 17th at El Segundo Sol with the Think Pink with 13 event, raising awareness and honoring warriors across Las Vegas.

Whether you’re participating in events, enjoying a pink drink, or connecting with the community online, everyone can help make a difference this month.

