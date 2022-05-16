Make These Monkey Bread Muffins In 30 Minutes Using Biscuit Dough

Who doesn’t love monkey bread? The soft, sweet, sticky pastry dish is perfect served up as a sweet breakfast accompaniment or a special treat anytime. Pillsbury’s easy monkey bread muffin recipe takes all the goodness of monkey bread and bakes it into a muffin-sized dish perfect for your next brunch.

Traditionally baked in a Bundt pan and served warm from the oven, monkey bread requires no utensils as everyone tends to make finger food of this cinnamon-y, caramel-y treat. In fact, that’s how the dish got its name — monkey bread is eaten by picking the loaf apart, much like a monkey might.

While unique, the finger-licking-good dish is certainly messy. That’s where monkey bread muffins come in — all the flavor and fun of monkey bread, now in a personalized size.

Pillsbury’s recipe starts with a simple can of biscuit dough and just four other easy ingredients. Pillsbury lists their Grands Flaky Layers Original Biscuits for this recipe but notes their Grands Flaky Layers Butter Tastin variety would also work well in this recipe.

To make these monkey bread muffins at home, you’ll also need 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1/4 cup butter, 2/3 cup packed brown sugar and 2 teaspoons water. Then just follow these five simple steps from Pillsbury:

Heat your oven to 375 F. Spray 6 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray. In a small bowl, stir together granulated sugar and cinnamon. Separate canned biscuit dough into 8 biscuits; cut each into 6 pieces. Roll the biscuit pieces in the sugar-cinnamon mixture. Place 8 biscuit pieces in each muffin cup. In a 1-quart saucepan, heat the butter, brown sugar and water until boiling, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for about 2 minutes or until the brown sugar is completely dissolved. Reserve 2 to 3 tablespoons of the caramel mixture to drizzle on top after baking. Spoon the remaining caramel mixture over the biscuit pieces in the muffin cups. Bake 8 to 11 minutes or until the biscuit pieces are golden brown. Remove from muffin cups and drizzle with reserved caramel mixture. Serve warm.

Pillsbury even offers advice for making these cute, miniature versions of traditional monkey bread even cuter and more miniature: “To make Mini Monkey Bread Muffins, cut each biscuit into 12 small pieces. Make [the] recipe as directed above using mini muffin cups. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or just until golden brown. So cute!”

See the Mini Monkey Bread Muffins in action below:

There are endless variations on traditional Monkey Bread — including this blueberry lemon version and this savory French Onion twist — that would translate beautifully into Monkey Bread Muffins. Which one will you try?

