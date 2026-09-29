Spectrum hosts job fair to hire for 100 sales positions after Las Vegas market expansion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After announcing a recent expansion into the Las Vegas market, Spectrum is hosting a local hiring event.

According to a news release, the company is looking to fill up to 100 sales positions at a Sept. 30 job fair.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Spectrum's offices at 1700 Vegas Drive — at the intersection of West Vegas Drive and MLK Boulevard.

Candidates will be able to meet with Spectrum recruiters working to fill positions that include:



Spectrum business account executive

Residential outside sales representative

Store representative

Spectrum, a division of Charter Communications, Inc., operates broadband, WiFi and mobile services across 45 states.

The company says its sales employees are expected to work in stores and neighborhoods across the country to connect customers with services including internet, mobile, TV and others.

The positions "offer a competitive starting salary along with uncapped commissions and incentives," a company spokesperson stated. Exact figures were not provided.

Interested parties can register in advance on jobs.spectrum.com.