Nevada State Police holding 'accelerated' hiring event in November

Physical fitness and written tests will be conducted on-site at Southern Nevada office
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police are hiring!

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 a.m.
Where: Nevada State Police Southern Nevada Office, 6830 Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

NSP is holding an "accelerated hiring event" for applicants looking for a career in law enforcement.

Positions looking to be filled:

  • Highway Patrol Troopers
  • Parole & Probation Officers
  • Capitol Police Officers

A physical fitness and written test will happen on-site.

If you're interested, pre-register for the event at the link here, or email careers@dps.state.nv.us.

Looking for more career opportunities or resources, find your local EmployNV Career Hub here.

