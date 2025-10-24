Nevada State Police holding 'accelerated' hiring event in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police are hiring!
When: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7 a.m.
Where: Nevada State Police Southern Nevada Office, 6830 Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
NSP is holding an "accelerated hiring event" for applicants looking for a career in law enforcement.
Positions looking to be filled:
- Highway Patrol Troopers
- Parole & Probation Officers
- Capitol Police Officers
A physical fitness and written test will happen on-site.
If you're interested, pre-register for the event at the link here, or email careers@dps.state.nv.us.