Mark your calendars! Winter Job Fairs are coming for Lee Canyon ski season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first Winter Job Fair will happen this Saturday for the upcoming ski season at Lee Canyon. Another one is scheduled for November.

Job Fair #1

When: Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Red Rock Resort, Strip View B Room, 11011 W Charleston Blvd

Job Fair #2

When: Saturday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Where: Lee Canyon, Bighorn Grill, 6725 Lee Canyon Rd



For more information, visit Lee Canyon's webpage here.

Lee Canyon said they're hiring for hundreds of winter positions, including lift operators, ski and snowboard instructors, rentals, food and beverage, guest services, and maintenance.

They will be conducting on-site interviews, and applicants are encouraged to bring resumes.

Looking for more career opportunities or resources, find your local EmployNV Career Hub here.