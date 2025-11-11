Las Vegas job fair offers thousands of positions this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — West Coast Job Fairs are hosting another job fair in Las Vegas this week.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Where: Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway

Organizers say more than 50 employers will be there with thousands of open positions.

Among the employers are: Station Casinos, Harry Reid International Airport, M Resort, Aramark, Binion’s, Tao Group Hospitality, Terribles, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Fifth-Street Gaming, Silverton Hotel, Harmon Hospital, Care Options 4 Kids, Renewal by Anderson, Western Funding, Tuscany Suites, Paysign, Intouchcx, Grandview Resorts, Genesis Group, Optivise, CSC Event Security, Foundever, Magnolia Bank and more.

Parking and attendance are both free.

You can find more information at WestCoastJobFairs.com.

Looking for more career opportunities or resources, find your local EmployNV Career Hub here.